Sept 21 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP.N) is
in talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to resolve
the dispute on the import of fresh cantaloupes and expects an
agreement soon, the New York Times reported.
In August, Del Monte Fresh, a unit of Fresh Del Monte, one
the largest U.S. importers of cantaloupes, filed a lawsuit
against the FDA, seeking to reverse a rule that prevents the
import of fresh cantaloupes into the country. [ID:nL4E7JO2YD]
The unit also filed a notice to sue Oregon's public health
division and one its food-borne diseases investigators, when
the state's regulator said the Del Monte cantaloupes were the
cause of a salmonella outbreak.
Fresh Del Monte was not available for comment outside
business hours.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)