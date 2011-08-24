* Company is one of the largest U.S. importers of cantaloupe

* FDA banned cantaloupe import due to salmonella fears

Aug 24 A unit of fruit and vegetable distributor Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc filed suit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking to reverse a rule that prevents the import of fresh cantaloupes into the country.

The company, one the largest U.S. importers of cantaloupes, said the FDA had "erroneously" speculated that cantaloupes previously imported by its Del Monte Fresh unit from a Guatemalan farm were contaminated with the pathogen Salmonella.

Fresh Del Monte said its melons were farmed, processed, transported, and stored under food safety controls "that far exceed FDA regulatory requirements."

In March, Fresh Del Monte recalled nearly 5,000 cartons of cantaloupes due to fears of salmonella contamination.

Fresh Del Monte shares were down marginally at $23.80 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)