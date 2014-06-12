June 12 Indian online customer support platform
Freshdesk has raised $31 million in a fresh round of funding
from private equity firms Tiger Global, Accel Partners and
Google Capital, the company said on Thursday.
Freshdesk, based in southern city of Chennai, was founded in
October 2010, and provides a cloud-based customer support
platform to companies. The start-up competes with the likes of
U.S.-based Zendesk Inc, which went public in May.
Venture capital funding has long been a missing link for
budding tech start-ups in India, but with the rising use of
internet and cloud based services, Indian start-ups are finding
it increasingly easy to service clients across the world.
"The world is truly flat now, so it does not matter the
company is based. Freshdesk has a good product, which makes it a
good investment for us," said Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel
Partners.
Freshdesk is planning an initial public offering in 2017,
Girish Mathrubootham, chief executive and co-founder of
Freshdesk told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We were not looking for fresh funding till the end of this
year but investors were willing to offer significant premiums,
so we took it," he said.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai, editing by
David Evans)