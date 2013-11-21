Nov 21 Fresh Market Inc : * The Fresh Market Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2013 earnings * Q3 earnings per share $0.23 * Q3 same store sales rose 3.1 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $364.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $373.8 million * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $1.42 to $1.47 * FY earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY increased comparable store sales 3.0% to 3.5% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage