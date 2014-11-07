Nov 7 Shares of pet food maker Freshpet Inc rose as much as 35 percent in their trading debut on Friday as investors rushed to grab a piece of the company expected to benefit from rising pet ownership and spending on pet food in the United States.

Freshpet shares opened at $19.75 on the Nasdaq and rose to touch a high of $20.25, valuing the company at about $644 million.

The company raised $156.3 million after it sold all the 10.4 million shares in the initial public offering at $15 each, above the expected range of $12 to $14.

Freshpet is unique in that it sells cat and dog food fresh, rather than in cans, using fridges installed in retailers such as PetSmart Inc, Petco and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Private equity firm MidOcean Partners LP's stake in the company fell to 27.1 percent from 40.4 percent after the IPO. Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, also owns a stake in Freshpet. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)