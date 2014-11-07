* Shares open at $19.75, above IPO price of $15

* Company valued at about $650 million at day's high

* U.S. pet food industry estimated at $59 billion (Adds CEO comment, updates shares)

By Amrutha Gayathri

Nov 7 Shares of pet food maker Freshpet Inc rose as much as 36 percent in their debut on Friday, as investors rushed to grab a piece of the company expected to benefit from rising pet ownership in the United States.

New Jersey-based Freshpet, valued at about $650 million, is aiming to grab a bigger share of the U.S. pet care industry, estimated to be worth nearly $59 billion this year.

More U.S. households have pets than children, according to the American Pet Products Association. It estimates that of the $59 billion in pet-related expenditures this year, about 39 percent will be on food.

Freshpet is unique in that it sells cat and dog food fresh, rather than in cans, by storing them in refrigerators installed at retailers such as PetSmart Inc, Petco and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

"I think all dogs and cats in America are happy today that they can get their parents to go out and buy Freshpet on the market," Chief Executive Richard Thompson told Reuters.

The company, which gets about 96 percent of its revenue from dog food, sells health foods such as chicken strips with flaxseeds as well as ice creams and cookies under brands such as Vital, Nature's Fresh and Dognation.

To cash in on the booming industry, Blue Buffalo Co, Freshpet's larger rival, hired banks for an IPO, Reuters reported in March.

A month later confectioner Mars Inc said it would buy P&G's pet food business for $2.9 billion, adding brands such as Iams and Eukanuba to its portfolio that includes Pedigree and Royal Canin.

Pet insurer Trupanion Inc's shares spiked 15 percent in their debut in July, but have fallen by a third since then.

Freshpet uses meats and vegetables from North America and cooks them without fillers, preservatives, corn or wheat at its kitchens in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Freshpet was founded in 2006. A year later it drew pet owners to its Made In America-labels after several companies had to recall pet food contaminated by ingredients imported from China. (reut.rs/1x9Rb6I)

The company's shares opened at $19.75 on the Nasdaq and rose to a high of $20.45.

Freshpet raised $156.3 million after it sold all the 10.4 million shares in the IPO at $15 each, above the expected range of $12-$14.

Private equity firm MidOcean Partners LP's stake in the company fell to 27.1 percent from 40.4 percent after the IPO. Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, has a stake in Freshpet.

Freshpet's net sales rose 38 percent to $39.7 million in the six months ended June. Its loss widened to $11.4 million from $10 million a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were the IPO's lead underwriters. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)