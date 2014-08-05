Aug 5 Fresnillo Plc

* Gold production down 18.9% to 191,317 ounces as a result of temporary disruptions at herradura and suspension of soleded-dipolos, but recovering as herradura resumed production in march and dynamic leaching plant came on line

* Interim dividend 0.05 usdper share

* Special dividend of us$36.8m (5.0 us cents per share) declared reflecting board's confidence in financial position and outlook; but no change to previously stated policy.

* 2014 production guidance maintained at 43 million silver ounces, including silverstream, and 450,000 attributable gold ounces

* Silver production (21.3m ounces, including silverstream up 1.3%) buoyed by strong performance at saucito and increased silverstream volumes

* Profit attributable to equity shareholders, including silverstream revaluation effects, decreased by 10.1% to us$130.1m