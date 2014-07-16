July 16 Fresnillo Plc

* Quarterly attributable silver production of 10.9 moz (including the silverstream) up 5% over 1q14 as silver ore grades at fresnillo and ciénega were higher and as ore throughput at saucito increased.

* Quarterly and year to date attributable silver production (including the silverstream) remained at similar levels over the same periods of 2013

* Attributable gold production up 32% over 1q14 as herradura gradually increased production toward normal production levels and as the dynamic leaching plant continued to ramp-up to full capacity.

* On track to achieve 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces, including the silverstream, and 450,000 attributable gold ounces.