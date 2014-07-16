July 16 Fresnillo Plc
* Quarterly attributable silver production of 10.9 moz
(including the silverstream) up 5% over 1q14 as silver ore
grades at fresnillo and ciénega were higher and as ore
throughput at saucito increased.
* Quarterly and year to date attributable silver production
(including the silverstream) remained at similar levels over the
same periods of 2013
* Attributable gold production up 32% over 1q14 as herradura
gradually increased production toward normal production levels
and as the dynamic leaching plant continued to ramp-up to full
capacity.
* On track to achieve 2014 guidance of 43 million silver
ounces, including the silverstream, and 450,000 attributable
gold ounces.
