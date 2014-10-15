Oct 15 Fresnillo Plc :

* Quarterly and year to date attributable silver production (including silverstream) remained at similar levels to comparable periods of 2013

* Quarterly attributable gold production decreased 4.4 pct when compared to 3Q13

* Construction of Saucito II remains on track for production to commence in 4Q14

* On track to achieve 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces, including silverstream

* 2014 consolidated attributable gold production guidance of 590,000 ounces, reflecting previously announced issue at herradura, post consolidation of penmont assets

* Quarterly silver production decreased 21.5 pct when compared to same period of 2013

* One-Off phased hedging programme implemented on up to 44 pct of penmont joint venture gold production recently acquired to protect investment

* Additional drill rigs added to exploration programmes at Bellavista And Tajitos, Rodeo ,Fresnillo and Guanajuato

* Remain confident that lower ore grade at Fresnillo mine will not impact group's 2014 silver production target

* Increased our 2018 gold production target from 500,000 ounces to 750,000 ounces

* 2018 silver production target of 65 million ounces remains in place

* Remain on track to meet our guidance of 43 million ounces, and our target of 65 million ounces of silver by 2018