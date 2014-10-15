Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Oct 15 Fresnillo Plc :
* Quarterly and year to date attributable silver production (including silverstream) remained at similar levels to comparable periods of 2013
* Quarterly attributable gold production decreased 4.4 pct when compared to 3Q13
* Construction of Saucito II remains on track for production to commence in 4Q14
* On track to achieve 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces, including silverstream
* 2014 consolidated attributable gold production guidance of 590,000 ounces, reflecting previously announced issue at herradura, post consolidation of penmont assets
* Quarterly silver production decreased 21.5 pct when compared to same period of 2013
* One-Off phased hedging programme implemented on up to 44 pct of penmont joint venture gold production recently acquired to protect investment
* Additional drill rigs added to exploration programmes at Bellavista And Tajitos, Rodeo ,Fresnillo and Guanajuato
* Remain confident that lower ore grade at Fresnillo mine will not impact group's 2014 silver production target
* Increased our 2018 gold production target from 500,000 ounces to 750,000 ounces
* 2018 silver production target of 65 million ounces remains in place
* Remain on track to meet our guidance of 43 million ounces, and our target of 65 million ounces of silver by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling