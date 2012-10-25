LONDON Oct 25 Mexican miner Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, said it gave a $500 million development project the green light, adding to confidence that it will meet its long-term production targets.

The FTSE 100 company, which is also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, said on Thursday that the San Julian silver project is expected to start producing during the second half of 2014 after the board approved a feasibility study.

Shares in Fresnillo gained 2.7 percent to 1,940 pence at 0955 GMT, making the company one of the top risers on Britain's bluechip index.

Numis analyst Cailey Barker said the development of San Julian was positive for sentiment, adding that the $500 million capital expenditure involved was higher than he'd forecast in part due to a plan to build a larger plant.

Silver output at San Julian will ramp up to 9.6 million ounces per year, said Fresnillo, key to helping it meet its 2018 annual target of 65 million ounces.

Fresnillo also said on Thursday that its chief operating officer Manuel Luevanos, 67, will retire and that chief executive Octavio Alvidrez, who took over in July, will assume the COO's responsibilities.