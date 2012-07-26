PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds background, analyst comment)
LONDON, July 26 Mexican miner Fresnillo , the world's largest primary silver producer, said Octavio Alvidrez would become its new chief executive, taking the reins from Jaime Lomelin, who at 77 is to retire.
Alvidrez, well-known to London's financial community after a spell as head of investor relations at Fresnillo between 2008 and 2010, joins as the company's new boss from Penoles , the Mexican mining company which controls Fresnillo, where he is currently general manager of a zinc mine.
A change at the top of Fresnillo had been expected by analysts given Lomelin's age.
Fresnillo said in a statement on Thursday that Lomelin, who had been boss of the miner since it listed in London in 2008, would remain on the board as a non-executive director.
"It doesn't change our view on the stock. There had to be a change at some point and I think now is as good a point as any. What the new guy brings is probably a positive from the company's perspective," RBC analyst Jonathan Guy said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Rhys Jones)
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.