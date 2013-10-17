LONDON Oct 17 Mexican miner Fresnillo said it was on track to meet its annual silver output guidance and warned that it would not be in a position to forecast 2013 gold production until next week.

The company, which has guided that it will produce 41 million ounces of silver, downgraded its forecast for gold production by about 5 percent in July after its activities at one project were stopped by a court.

It said on Thursday that the ongoing legal proceedings disrupted the volume of ore at that project and that a temporary ban on its use of explosives at another of its gold mines had affected production.

"We expect that the temporary suspension of the explosives permits at Herradura will be lifted over the coming week, at which point we will provide a further update regarding gold production guidance for 2013," Fresnillo's Chief Executive Octavio Alvidrez said in a statement.

Silver has traditionally been Fresnillo's larger business but in 2012 gold accounted for around 49 percent of its revenues with silver delivering 47 percent.

Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, said silver output in the three months to Sept. 30 was 11.1 million ounces, up 7.6 percent compared with the same period last year. Its quarterly gold production fell 9.8 percent to 114,359 ounces.

It forecast in July that annual gold production would be 465,000 ounces.

Gold and silver prices have plunged this year - and are trading 27 percent and 35 percent lower, respectively, than at the same time a year ago, forcing Fresnillo and other precious metals miners to focus on cost cutting.

Fresnillo faces an additional possible cost pressures due to a new 7.5 percent mining royalty being proposed by Mexico's government.

Shares in FTSE 100 Fresnillo, which have fallen 52 percent over the last twelve months, closed at 937.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 6.93 billion pounds ($11.04 billion).