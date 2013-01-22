LONDON Jan 22 Fresnillo PLC : * Annual attributable gold production of 473,034 ounces, up 5.4% year on year,

exceeding full-year target * Annual attributable silver production of 41moz, (including 4.0moz from the

silverstream), in line with our guidance * Q4 attributable silver production of 10.6moz, (including the silverstream),

slightly above 4q11 * Construction of the dynamic leaching plant at herradura remains on track to

become operational in 4q13 * Attributable silver production to remain stable at 41moz in 2013 including

4moz from the silverstream * Attributable gold production in 2013 expected to reach 490,000 ounces due to

ramp-up at noche buena. * Board continues to consider a wide range of options to increase free float to

25% by end of 2013 deadline