UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Jan 22 Fresnillo PLC : * Annual attributable gold production of 473,034 ounces, up 5.4% year on year,
exceeding full-year target * Annual attributable silver production of 41moz, (including 4.0moz from the
silverstream), in line with our guidance * Q4 attributable silver production of 10.6moz, (including the silverstream),
slightly above 4q11 * Construction of the dynamic leaching plant at herradura remains on track to
become operational in 4q13 * Attributable silver production to remain stable at 41moz in 2013 including
4moz from the silverstream * Attributable gold production in 2013 expected to reach 490,000 ounces due to
ramp-up at noche buena. * Board continues to consider a wide range of options to increase free float to
25% by end of 2013 deadline
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.