LONDON, March 12 Fresnillo PLC : * Profit for the year decreased by 19% to US$845 million including the effects
of the silverstream * Impact on profit due to lower silver price, anticipated lower ore grades at
the Fresnillo mine, * Declared a final dividend of 42.4 US cents per ordinary share * Macro-economic environment expected to remain challenging in 2013, but we
will continue to focus on costs
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.