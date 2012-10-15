LONDON Oct 15 Fresnillo PLC : * Record year to date attributable gold production of 375,637 ounces * Attributable quarterly gold production of 126,841 ounces increased by 5.9%

compared to 3q11 * Year to date attributable silver production decreased by 3.6% when compared

to the same period in 2011 * Quarterly silver production of 10.3 million ounces, including the

silverstream * On track to achieve our silver and gold production targets for 2012.