LONDON, July 17 Fresnillo PLC : * Quarterly attributable silver production of 10.9moz, * Silver production of 10.9moz, (including silverstream), up by 6.3% year on

year as a result of ramp-up at saucito * Quarterly attributable gold production of 118,315 ounces down 6.8% year on

year * Are o n track to achieve our 2013 production targets of 41 million ounces of

silver. * Have slightly lowered g old production guidance for 2013 to 465,000 ounces