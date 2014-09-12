Sept 12 Fresnillo Plc, a silver and
gold miner, said it would buy Newmont Mining Corp's 44
percent stake in their Mexico-focused Penmont joint venture for
$450 million.
The joint venture, in which Fresnillo holds the remaining 56
percent stake, comprises the Herradura, Noche Buena and Soledad
Dipolos mines, the Mega Centauro and Centauro Deep advanced
exploration projects and a number of other key exploration
prospects.
"Acquiring full control of the Herradura and Noche Buena
mines and the key exploration assets in the JV should enable us,
with our current operations, to increase our target of reaching
500,000 ounces of attributable gold production by 2018 to
750,000 ounces," Fresnillo's Chief Executive Octavio Alvídrez
said in a statement on Friday.
The deal is expected to add to earnings immediately,
Fresnillo said.
