LONDON, April 18 Precious metals miner Fresnillo said on Thursday it would review its spending and exploration plans in the light of tumbling gold and silver prices.

But the world's largest primary silver producer - and one of very few miners to hold no debt on its balance sheet - said it was pressing ahead with key development projects including the $235 million expansion of its Saucito mine, approved last month, and the construction of its San Julian mine.

Spot silver prices this week hit their lowest levels since 2010, tracking losses in gold and other precious metals. Sister metal gold has seen its sharpest drop in a generation.

"We believe that all our current projects remain attractive. We will not change course for the sake of it," Gabriela Mayor, head of investor relations, told reporters.

San Julian is due to start producing in 2014, with an average annual output of 9.6 million ounces of silver and 40,000 ounces of gold.

"We remain committed to our long-term goals of producing 68 million ounces of silver and 500,000 ounces of gold a year by 2018, but will do so with a view to maximizing benefits for all our stakeholders," CEO Octavio Alvídrez said.

The group, which follows precious metals miners including smaller rival Hochschild in reviewing spending as prices fall, says it has no current plans to hedge silver and gold production, despite the sharp drop which has prompted some, mostly smaller producers, to consider locking in prices.

"At the time of our IPO, the request of our investors was that we should remain unhedged and on our last roadshow they confirmed that. If the sentiment of investors changes, we can reevaluate (our position)," Mayor said.

Fresnillo posted quarterly output in line with market forecasts on Thursday, with silver production of just under 10.1 million ounces in the first quarter, up 2.6 percent, as better grades at Saucito offset a deterioration at its historic Fresnillo mine. The group said it was on course for a 2013 output of 41 million ounces.

Quarterly gold production dipped 3.5 percent year-on-year to 117,500 ounces, hit by lower ore grades at Cienega. The miner said it was on track to hit its 2013 target of 490,000 ounces.

Shares in the group were up 0.7 percent at 1,085 pence at 0740 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent dip in the sector .