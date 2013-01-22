LONDON Jan 22 Mexican miner Fresnillo forecast stable silver output in 2013 as it posted annual production in line with its guidance, while anticipating growth in its gold business.

Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, said on Tuesday that attributable silver production would come in at 41 million ounces this year, matching production achieved in 2012, which was in line with its guidance.

The company, which is also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, said annual attributable gold production was 473,034 ounces, beating its 460,000 ounce target.

Gold production in 2013 will rise to 490,000 ounces, it forecast.

The 2013 silver target will be met by a ramp-up in operations at its Saucito mine which will offset a decline in grades at its flagship Fresnillo project, it said. The forecast jump in gold production will come as a result of higher activity at its Noche Buena site.

The FTSE 100 company said that in the longer term, it was on course for annual production of 65 million ounces of silver and was targeting 500,000 attributable ounces of gold, adding that it planned to up its exploration spend by 15 percent in 2013 to $270 million.

Octavio Alvidrez, who took over as chief executive of Fresnillo last year, said in a statement that the company would continue to focus on safety, after cutting the number of fatal accidents from 11 in 2011 to 6 last year.