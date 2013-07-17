LONDON, July 17 Mexican miner Fresnillo
, the world's largest primary silver producer, said it
would miss its 2013 gold production target following a legal
challenge at one mine, though it forecast silver output in line
with earlier guidance.
The company on Wednesday downgraded its forecast for gold
production for 2013 to 465,000 ounces from 490,000 ounces, after
a court stopped work at the Dipolos mine, where part of the
project must now be relocated.
Silver has traditionally been Fresnillo's larger business
but in 2012 gold accounted for around 49 percent of its revenues
with silver delivering 47 percent of revenues.
Fresnillo in January forecast growth in its gold business
alongside stable output in silver. Gold production of 465,000
ounces would be lower than last year's 473,034 ounces, however.
Second quarter gold production was down 6.8 percent against
the same quarter last year to 118,315 ounces.
The company said attributable silver production came in at
10.9 million ounces in the second quarter, 6.3 percent higher
than the same period last year, and putting it on track to meet
full-year guidance of 41 million ounces.
The company in April launched a review of its spending and
exploration plans in the light of tumbling gold and silver
prices but said it would press ahead with a $235 million
expansion of its Saucito mine and the construction of its San
Julian mine.
Gold and silver prices have plunged this year - gold
was down 23 percent in the April-June period while silver
posted an even steeper drop - although both have recovered
slightly in the past week.
The company, which in April sold shares to help meet
Britain's bluechip index's tougher freefloat requirements, is
facing the additional headwind of a possible royalty tax on
mining profits.
Shares in Fresnillo, which have plunged 45 percent in the
last six months, closed at 1,016 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
group at 7 billion pounds ($10.6 billion).