LONDON, April 18 Mexican miner Fresnillo , the world's largest primary silver producer, said it would review all spending and exploration plans in the light of steep drops in gold and silver prices.

"We remain committed to our long-term goals of producing 68 million ounces of silver and 500,000 ounces of gold a year by 2018, but will do so with a view to maximizing benefits for all our stakeholders," CEO Octavio Alvídrez said.

Spot silver prices this week hit their lowest levels since 2010, tracking losses in gold and other precious metals. Sister metal gold has seen its sharpest drop in a generation.

Fresnillo posted silver production of just under 10.1 million ounces in the first quarter, up 2.6 percent, and said it was on course for a 2013 output of 41 million ounces.

Quarterly gold production dipped 3.5 percent year-on-year to 117,500 ounces, but the miner said it was on track to hit a 2013 target of 490,000 ounces.