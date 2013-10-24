LONDON Oct 24 Mexican miner Fresnillo said on Thursday it would pay an extraordinary dividend equivalent to 22.39 cents per share, months after its payout to shareholders dropped as a rout in precious metal prices hit profits.

"The extraordinary dividend...will include dividend payments that shareholders may otherwise have expected to receive from dividends payable in 2014," Fresnillo, which last paid an extraordinary dividend in 2011, said in a statement.

"The board believes that the company has a strong balance sheet and is well placed to meet capital expenditure plans for its development and exploration projects."

Fresnillo said in August that its ordinary dividend payout would fall by 68 percent to 4.9 cents per share.

Fresnillo also on Thursday appointed Roberto Diaz as chief operating officer and said it remained confident that it would be able to restart its use of explosives at a gold project, despite a legal process taking longer than expected.