LONDON Oct 24 Mexican miner Fresnillo
said on Thursday it would pay an extraordinary dividend
equivalent to 22.39 cents per share, months after its payout to
shareholders dropped as a rout in precious metal prices hit
profits.
"The extraordinary dividend...will include dividend payments
that shareholders may otherwise have expected to receive from
dividends payable in 2014," Fresnillo, which last paid an
extraordinary dividend in 2011, said in a statement.
"The board believes that the company has a strong balance
sheet and is well placed to meet capital expenditure plans for
its development and exploration projects."
Fresnillo said in August that its ordinary dividend payout
would fall by 68 percent to 4.9 cents per share.
Fresnillo also on Thursday appointed Roberto Diaz as chief
operating officer and said it remained confident that it would
be able to restart its use of explosives at a gold project,
despite a legal process taking longer than expected.