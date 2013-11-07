LONDON Nov 7 Mexican precious metals miner Fresnillo said it was confident that a temporary suspension on its use of explosives at a site would be lifted in the coming days, following which it will announce by how much the ban has hit production.

The company, whose gold output has been affected by a ban which has lasted a few weeks longer than it expected, earlier in October delayed forecasting how much gold it would produce this year until it had clarity over the ban.

"Fresnillo is currently evaluating the impact on its 2013 gold production guidance and will be in a position to update the market once the suspension of explosives has been lifted," it said in a statement on Thursday.