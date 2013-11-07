LONDON Nov 7 Mexican precious metals miner
Fresnillo said it was confident that a temporary
suspension on its use of explosives at a site would be lifted in
the coming days, following which it will announce by how much
the ban has hit production.
The company, whose gold output has been affected by a ban
which has lasted a few weeks longer than it expected, earlier in
October delayed forecasting how much gold it would produce this
year until it had clarity over the ban.
"Fresnillo is currently evaluating the impact on its 2013
gold production guidance and will be in a position to update the
market once the suspension of explosives has been lifted," it
said in a statement on Thursday.