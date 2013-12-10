LONDON Dec 10 Mexican precious metals miner Fresnillo lowered its gold production guidance by 8.4 percent on Tuesday, after a ban on the use of explosives at a mining site continued, impacting its output.

The company, whose gold output has been affected by a ban which has lasted a few weeks longer than expected, earlier in October delayed forecasting how much gold it would produce this year until it had clarity over the ban.

It said gold production for the year to the end of December would be approximately 425,900 ounces, 8.4 percent lower than its previous guidance. Silver production guidance for 2013 of 41 million ounces remains unchanged, it said.

Fresnillo said Mexico's Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for granting explosive permits, was now analysing a relevant court document and that the company expects a response shortly.