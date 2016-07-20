July 20 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc increased its forecast for full-year production of gold, and reiterated its guidance for silver.

The company, which mines silver and gold from six mines in Mexico, said it expected to produce 850,000-870,000 ounces of gold this year, compared with an earlier forecast of 775,000-790,000 ounces.

Fresnillo reported on Wednesday a 14.5 percent jump in second-quarter silver production, and a 19.6 percent jump in second-quarter gold production. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)