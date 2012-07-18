* Sees full-year gold, silver production meeting targets
* Confident on long-term goals, finds more gold
* Q2 silver output down 12.6 pct vs Q2 2011
* Q2 gold output up 15.4 pct vs Q2 2011
* Shares up 3.8 percent
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 18 Mexican precious metals producer
Fresnillo is on track to meet silver and gold output
targets for this year, helped by the ramping up of production at
its new Saucito mine.
The world's largest primary silver producer said on
Wednesday silver output at Saucito was building up successfully
and a plant being built to process gold at Herradura was
progressing well, giving it confidence about the long term.
It also said it found more gold at both its Noche Beuna mine
and its flagship Fresnillo mine.
Shares in the FTSE 100 miner climbed 3.8 percent to 1,461
pence at 0855 GMT, making the company the top gainer on
Britain's blue chip index, and outperforming other
mining companies in Europe which were collectively
trading 0.6 percent higher.
"The good read-through was more on the project side. They've
found more gold for Noche Beuna, looks like they're going to
expand capacity, and then they've also found a couple of extra
veins at the Fresnillo mine," Numis analyst Cailey Barker said.
Royal Bank of Canada analyst Jonathan Guy highlighted that a
less solid performance at rival miners made Fresnillo's in line
performance stand out.
"A lot of the big gold miners have disappointed both in
terms of production and guidance recently, so a company coming
in on track with all their development projects on track, is a
significant outperformance relative to the rest of the sector,"
he said.
HITTING TARGETS
Fresnillo posted a 12.6 percent fall in silver
output in the three months to June 30, compared to the same
period last year, due to falling grades at the Fresnillo mine.
But the company was still confident of meeting an annual
production target of 41 million ounces of silver.
Silver production from Saucito, which started operating in
2011, and higher ore grades from another mine, Cinega, helped
compensate for lower ore grades being produced at the Fresnillo
mine, where silver has been mined for 500 years.
"We will continue focusing our efforts towards stabilising
production at our Fresnillo mine, delivering growth through new
operations and discovering new deposits of precious metals,"
Chief Executive Jaime Lomelin said in a statement.
Quarterly gold production was positive, jumping 15.4 percent
to 127,003 ounces to reach a record level for the quarter,
Fresnillo said, putting it on track to meet its annual output
target of 460,000 ounces of gold.
The company said the expansion of gold milling capacity at
its Fresnillo mine, and the coming onstream of the Herradura
plant next year, would help cement the group's position as a
gold-producer in its own right.
Fresnillo, whose shares have fallen 9 percent in the last
three months, has a market capitalisation of about 10.5 billion
pounds ($16.4 billion).
($1 = 0.6422 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques
and Jane Merriman)