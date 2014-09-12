PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 12 Precious metal miner Fresnillo said it will likely reduce its 2014 gold output target by 4-8 pct due to technical issues at its Herradura mine in Mexico.
It had previously targeted production of 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces in 2014 but said on Friday that its gold production target was likely to be cut.
The miner, that also announced on Friday that it would buy Newmont Mining Corp's 44 percent stake in their Mexico-focused Penmont joint venture for $450 million, said it was considering hedging part of its production. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.