LONDON, Sept 12 Precious metal miner Fresnillo said it will likely reduce its 2014 gold output target by 4-8 pct due to technical issues at its Herradura mine in Mexico.

It had previously targeted production of 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces in 2014 but said on Friday that its gold production target was likely to be cut.

The miner, that also announced on Friday that it would buy Newmont Mining Corp's 44 percent stake in their Mexico-focused Penmont joint venture for $450 million, said it was considering hedging part of its production. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)