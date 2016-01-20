Jan 20 Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc
said its full-year silver production was at the top end
of its guidance, and that its gold production exceeded its
guidance, helped by production at its Saucito and Herradura
mines.
Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said silver
production for 2015 grew 4.4 percent to 47 million ounces, while
gold production for the year grew 27.8 percent to 761,712
ounces.
The company said it expected to mine 49-51 million ounces of
silver and 775,000-790,000 ounces of gold in 2016.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)