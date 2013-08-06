LONDON Aug 6 Mexican miner Fresnillo,
the world's largest primary silver producer, posted a 29 percent
drop in first half profit and said it would slash its dividend,
reflecting a plunge in precious metal prices.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), fell to $486.3 million, while
attributable profit fell 34 percent to $225.6 million.
Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, said on
Tuesday that it would cut its dividend by 68 percent to 4.9
cents per share after its profits were hit not only by steep
falls in silver and gold prices but also by higher production
costs.
The company said it would focus on reducing costs and
improving efficiencies in the current market.
It added that it was on track to meet its 2013 silver
production targets and a slightly lower gold output target,
which it downgraded in July.
Miners in the precious metals sector are under intense
pressure to reduce capital and operating costs because gold
prices have fallen more than 20 percent so far this year, while
silver has seen even steeper falls.