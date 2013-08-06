LONDON Aug 6 Mexican miner Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, posted a 29 percent drop in first half profit and said it would slash its dividend, reflecting a plunge in precious metal prices.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell to $486.3 million, while attributable profit fell 34 percent to $225.6 million.

Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, said on Tuesday that it would cut its dividend by 68 percent to 4.9 cents per share after its profits were hit not only by steep falls in silver and gold prices but also by higher production costs.

The company said it would focus on reducing costs and improving efficiencies in the current market.

It added that it was on track to meet its 2013 silver production targets and a slightly lower gold output target, which it downgraded in July.

Miners in the precious metals sector are under intense pressure to reduce capital and operating costs because gold prices have fallen more than 20 percent so far this year, while silver has seen even steeper falls.