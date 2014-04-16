LONDON, April 16 Mexican precious metals miner
Fresnillo said on Wednesday it remained on track to hit
production guidance despite a near 30 percent fall in gold
output in the first quarter compared to the same period last
year.
The miner said gold production continued to be hit by a ban
on the use of explosives at one of its mines due to a land
dispute with the community. The ban has since been lifted with
production expected to ramp up to normal levels in the second
quarter, it said in a statement.
Fresnillo produced 10.4 million ounces of attributable
silver, up 3.5 percent on the period last year, and 82,653
ounces of attributable gold.
The miner said it remained on track to deliver full-year
guidance of 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable
gold ounces.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Jason Neely)