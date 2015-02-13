Feb 13 Fresnillo Plc said it would take
a writedown charge of about $17 million in 2014 relating to some
of its property at its Soledad and Dipolos gold-mining
operations in Mexico.
The company, which has been battered by a fall in precious
metal prices over the last two years, added that full-year gross
profit would be hurt by about $20 million as its cost of sales
increased.
The company said it was writing down the assets as they were
not economically viable.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anand Basu)