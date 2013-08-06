* H1 core earnings down 29 pct on lower metals prices
* Interim dividend 68 pct lower at 4.9 cents per share
* Shares down 5.4 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 6 Fresnillo, the world's
largest primary silver producer, said it would slash costs after
posting a 29 percent drop in first-half earnings and cutting its
dividend due to a plunge in precious metal prices.
Gold prices have fallen more than 20 percent so far this
year, while silver has seen even steeper declines, putting
Fresnillo and other miners under intense pressure to cut costs.
Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, said it
had already managed to reduce drilling contract prices and added
it saw further savings from optimising maintenance programmes
and milling processes, as well as using fewer explosives.
"Fresnillo's continued focus on cost cutting and operational
efficiency remains more relevant than ever and we remain
confident that our assets will continue to be amongst the lowest
cost precious metals producers," Chief Executive Octavio
Alvidrez said on Tuesday.
He gave no specific group cost-cutting targets.
As a low-cost producer, Fresnillo has so far avoided the
hefty writedowns announced by a number of its precious metal
peers such as Barrick Gold Corp, and Alvidrez said gold
prices would need to head below $900 an ounce on a long term
basis before it would have to take such steps.
Gold was trading down 1 percent to below $1,300 an ounce on
Tuesday, having hit a near three-year low in late June.
Silver has traditionally been Fresnillo's larger business
but in 2012 gold accounted for around 49 percent of its
revenues, with silver delivering 47 percent.
Fresnillo's core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), in the first six months
of 2013 fell to $486.3 million, while attributable profit fell
34 percent to $225.6 million, hit by higher electricity and
diesel costs as well as the weaker silver and gold prices.
The company said its interim dividend payout would be 68
percent lower, in line with its policy to pay out around
one-third of a stated proportion of annual profits at the
interim stage and two-thirds at the final dividend stage.
At 1005 GMT, Fresnillo shares were down 5.4 percent at 980
pence, the biggest drop by a UK blue-chip stock.
Fresnillo - one of the very few miners to hold no debt on
its balance sheet - said its cash position stood at $570.8
million on June 30, which analysts at Canaccord called an
"encouraging buffer".
"Whilst in line with market expectations, concerns remain
over the continued cost inflation the company is experiencing in
an environment where precious metal prices are depressed," they
said.
Fresnillo said it would maintain its capital expenditure
plans - it aims to spend between $700 million to $800 million
this year and the same amount next - helping to keep it on track
to meet a 2018 target to produce 65 million ounces of silver.
The company also said it expected to meet its 2013 silver
production target of 41 million ounces, and its slightly lower
gold output target of 465,000 ounces, following a downgrade from
490,000 ounces in July.
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)