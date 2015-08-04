UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 4 Fresnillo Plc, a miner of silver and gold, said it would cut its planned 2015 capital expenditure to $570 million, hurt by volatility in metal prices.
Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said it would defer about $130 million of its previously planned $700-million expenditure to 2016. The miner's profit fell 44.3 percent to $76.4 million for the six months to June 30.
Gold prices are at a 5-1/2 year low, pressured by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is well on course to raise interest rates this year. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.