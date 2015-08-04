Aug 4 Fresnillo Plc, a miner of silver and gold, said it would cut its planned 2015 capital expenditure to $570 million, hurt by volatility in metal prices.

Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said it would defer about $130 million of its previously planned $700-million expenditure to 2016. The miner's profit fell 44.3 percent to $76.4 million for the six months to June 30.

Gold prices are at a 5-1/2 year low, pressured by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is well on course to raise interest rates this year. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)