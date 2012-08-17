Aug 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
downgraded Fresno, California's i ssuer c redit rating from A to
BBB on Friday, saying the city's general fund has been
persistently imbalanced despite cuts to its workforce and some
revenue improvement.
S&P also sliced its rating on the city's lease revenue bonds
three notches, from A- minus t o BBB- minus. The agency's outlook
is negative.
"The city's budget flexibility has become increasingly
narrow given the level of previously enacted workforce
reductions, closed public safety contracts, low general fund
balances, and weak general fund liquidity," S&P credit analyst
Misty Newland said in a statement.
The triple-notch downgrade comes on the heels of similar
actions by other major ratings agencies.
On July 23, Moody's Investors Service cut the city's credit
rating to A3 from A2, citing concerns about Fresno's budget,
likely internal borrowing and its reliance on labor concessions
that could be hard to achieve.
Earlier in July, Fitch Ratings downgraded Fresno's general
obligation bond rating by one notch to A-minus.
Like other California cities, Fresno has been forced to cut
payroll and impose furloughs to cope with lean revenues.
The city of about 500,000 residents in California's Central
Valley has tapped into reserve funds and trimmed costs to try to
balance its books.