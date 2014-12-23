(Corrects first bullet to read 4.375 pct coupon)

Dec 23 Euronext:

* 112 Frey bearer bonds issued with 4.375 pct coupon and maturity date of Aug. 7, 2019

* To be immediately assimilated from Dec. 23 to 250 bearer bonds already listed on Euronext Paris

* Nominal value of 112 bearer bonds issued by Frey is 100,000 euros