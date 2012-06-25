* BP has put its stake in TNK-BP up for sale
* Rosneft seen as potential stake buyer
(Adds detail, background)
NETANYA, Israel, June 25 Mikhail Fridman, a
Soviet-born billionaire who is a partner of BP in
Russia's third largest oil company TNK-BP, said on
Monday that no talks have been held with the British major over
a possible sale of BP's stake.
"No, we aren't in talks," he said when asked about talks
with BP over the sale.
BP, which bought half of TNK-BP in 2003 for $8 billion to
team up with Alfa-Access-Renova consortium of the four
billionaires, announced on June 1 it had multiple offers to sell
its stake in TNK-BP amid flaring shareholder conflict.
Sources close to AAR have said the consortium would be
willing to buy out BP for $25 billion as the partners have been
unable to iron out their differences over numerous issues, such
as TNK-BP's strategy and foreign expansion.
Sources familiar with the matter said BP was approached by
state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a stake
of more than 75 percent in Rosneft, Russia's largest
oil producer.
"We will see," Fridman told reporters who asked if AAR was
prepared to buy out the stake. Fridman stepped down as CEO of
TNK-BP in May, days before BP said it would pursue the sale.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Melissa Akin)