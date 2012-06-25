* BP has put its stake in TNK-BP up for sale

* Rosneft seen as potential stake buyer (Adds detail, background)

NETANYA, Israel, June 25 Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born billionaire who is a partner of BP in Russia's third largest oil company TNK-BP, said on Monday that no talks have been held with the British major over a possible sale of BP's stake.

"No, we aren't in talks," he said when asked about talks with BP over the sale.

BP, which bought half of TNK-BP in 2003 for $8 billion to team up with Alfa-Access-Renova consortium of the four billionaires, announced on June 1 it had multiple offers to sell its stake in TNK-BP amid flaring shareholder conflict.

Sources close to AAR have said the consortium would be willing to buy out BP for $25 billion as the partners have been unable to iron out their differences over numerous issues, such as TNK-BP's strategy and foreign expansion.

Sources familiar with the matter said BP was approached by state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a stake of more than 75 percent in Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer.

"We will see," Fridman told reporters who asked if AAR was prepared to buy out the stake. Fridman stepped down as CEO of TNK-BP in May, days before BP said it would pursue the sale. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)