Sept 17 FriendFinder Networks, which publishes the adult magazine Penthouse, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, a court filing showed.

The holding company, which also houses internet sites such as adultfriendfinder.com, listed out estimated liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion and assets of $1 million to $10 million, a court filing showed.

The case is FriendFinder Networks Inc, Case No. 13-12405, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.