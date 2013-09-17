BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Monster Beverage Corp - on Feb 28, 2017, board authorized new repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500.0 million of outstanding common stock
Sept 17 FriendFinder Networks, which publishes the adult magazine Penthouse, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, a court filing showed.
The holding company, which also houses internet sites such as adultfriendfinder.com, listed out estimated liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion and assets of $1 million to $10 million, a court filing showed.
The case is FriendFinder Networks Inc, Case No. 13-12405, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Teladoc announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results