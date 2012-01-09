BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
Jan 9 Friendly Ice Cream Corp said on Monday it completed its restructuring, three months after the burger and ice cream chain filed for bankruptcy, hurt by weak consumer spending and higher costs.
The company said it will close 37 restaurants where it was unable to negotiate favorable leases, in addition to the 64 underperforming stores included in its restructuring plan.
The chain owned or franchised about 490 restaurants when it filed for bankruptcy in October.
Late December, a federal judge ruled that Friendly's could sell itself back to private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc in exchange for debt forgiveness.
Friendly's was one among many restaurant chains felled by the recession -- including Perkins & Marie Callender's Inc, Sbarro Inc, Fuddruckers and Charlie Brown's Steakhouse. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.