March 5 Friends Life Group Ltd
* Sustainable free surplus £373 million, up 15% (2013: £325
million) and marginally ahead of guidance
* Ifrs based operating profit before tax of £556 million, up
38% (2013: £402 million)
* Full year dividend of 31.15 pence per share subject to
completion of proposed acquisition by aviva plc (2013: 21.14
pence per share)
* Continued strong performance in corporate benefits,
positive net fund flows of £0.6 billion, taking assets under
administration to £22.0 billion
* Recapture of £1.6 billion of assets backing annuities in
november, resulting in a sfs benefit of circa £13 million per
annum from 2015
* Efficient cost management, with operating expenses down a
further 2% to £549 million
