* Board of Friends Life has indicated will recommend offer
* Insurers seek new business after change to UK annuity
rules
* Brokerage Panmure downgrades rating on Aviva on news
(Adds analyst downgrade, paragraphs 5-7)
By Roshni Menon and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 21 British insurer Aviva said
on Friday it had agreed terms on a possible deal to buy rival
Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) as
British pension reforms put pressure on insurance companies to
find new business.
Pension providers are rushing to reinvent themselves after
the government in March unexpectedly removed obligations for
people to buy an annuity, or income for life, at retirement,
sharply cutting annuity sales.
Aviva's all-share offer of 0.74 shares for every Friends
Life share implies a 15 percent premium to the closing price on
Friday. The board of Friends has indicated it will recommend the
offer, which equates to 399 pence per Friends share, the
companies said in a statement.
The deal would strengthen Aviva's balance sheet and reduce
its leverage, as well as boosting its assets under management,
it said.
Brokerage Panmure Gordon & Co downgraded Aviva following the
announcement.
"Whilst there will be some cost synergies and it could
accelerate Aviva's dividend paying capability it is also at odds
with management's previous comments about Aviva being too
UK-centric," Panmure analyst Barrie Cornes wrote in a research
note.
The brokerage cut its target price to 505 pence per share
from 585p previously and downgraded its recommendation to "Hold"
from "Buy".
Mark Wilson, former boss at Asian rival AIA,
joined Aviva as chief executive two years ago and has pushed a
restructuring agenda across the group, selling off businesses,
cutting costs and improving profitability.
Created in 2008 by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery as Resolution,
Friends Life was known for buying up closed books of business
from other insurers and using its scale to make cost savings in
managing them as they gradually expire, or "run off", rather
than writing new business itself.
Friends Life has a stronger presence in the growing "bulk
annuity" market, in which insurers take on the risk of part or
all of a company's pension scheme.
"The transaction would...more than double Aviva's corporate
pension assets under administration and create new
opportunities," the statement said.
Friends Life posted a 7 percent drop in operating profit in
the first half, while Aviva saw a 4 percent rise.
The two companies combined would have a stock market
valuation at Friday's London market close of around 20.5 billion
pounds.
Under the terms of the offer, Friends Life shareholders
would own around 26 percent of the combined group. They would
also receive an amount in cash equal to any Friends Life final
dividend for the 2014 financial year.
Friends Life shares are down 2 percent this year, while
Aviva has gained 20 percent.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6388 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)