LONDON Dec 2 British insurers Aviva and
Friends Life said on Tuesday their boards have agreed
the terms of their recommended all-share merger, creating a
market leader with 16 million life insurance customers.
Holders of Friends Life shares will receive 0.74 new Aviva
shares, valuing the deal at 5.6 billion pounds ($8.80 billion),
unchanged from their announcement of a planned merger on Nov.
24.
Friends Life shareholders will also receive a second interim
dividend of 24.1 pence per share. Aviva said it proposes to pay
a final dividend of 12.25 pence for 2014, up 30 percent on last
year.
Aviva said the merged company is expected to generate 600
million pounds in excess cash flow a year and about 225 million
pounds in annual cost savings by the end of 2017.
(1 US dollar = 0.6366 British pound)
