BRIEF-Brothers solidarity for real estate Investment FY profit rises
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
Nov 11 Friends Life Group Ltd
* Group VNB of 94 million stg is down 29 million stg, of which 24 million stg is reduction in retirement income VNB
* Group ape of 690 million stg (30 september 2013: 670 million stg)
* Well placed to continue to generate cash and make progress towards 1.3 times dividend cover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.