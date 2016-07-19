By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del., July 19
WILMINGTON, Del., July 19 Former New York
Yankees baseball star Derek Jeter must face a trial over claims
he defrauded the Swedish company that makes $100 Frigo brand
underwear out of millions of dollars, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
The former All-Star shortstop has been locked in a legal
dispute with RevolutionWear, a maker of luxury underwear that
brought Jeter on as a director and investor with a 15 percent
stake in 2011. The company alleges that he reneged on a promise
to promote the brand and publicize his role as co-founder.
The judge, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock, found that Jeter
must defend allegations that he fraudulently induced
RevolutionWear into an agreement by concealing terms of an
endorsement deal with Nike Inc.
Tuesday's ruling clears the way for a trial over allegations
that Jeter fraudulently induced RevolutionWear to bring him on
its board, and that Jeter breached his fiduciary duty as a
director to act in the interests of the company's investors.
The judge on Delaware's Court of Chancery did dismiss some
claims against Jeter, who played 20 seasons for the Yankees
before retiring in 2014, including allegations he tried to
depress the value of the company to acquire it on the cheap.
RevolutionWear claims the business has struggled and
potential investment has lagged, and that Jeter has cost the
company at least $30 million.
Jeter, who resigned from the company's board last year, has
countered that he has fully complied with the original
agreements, and wanted an early dismissal of the lawsuit.
Jeter and RevolutionWear did not immediately respond to
requests for comment made through their public relation firms.
RevolutionWear alleges that Jeter waited until two years
after he joined the board and had become an investor to tell the
company that his Nike deal barred him from publicly backing the
Frigo brand.
Glasscock also said Jeter must defend claims that he acted
in bad faith as a director, breaching his duty to the company's
investors by telling them he would publicly announce his role as
co-founder and investor, which he never did.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional
reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and David Gregorio)