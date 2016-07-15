ATHENS, July 15 Greek refrigerator maker
Frigoglass will shut its Chinese plant by September
under a plan to save costs, the company said on Friday.
Frigoglass, which supplies Coca-Cola HBC and
European brewers, will close its manufacturing operations at its
Guangzhou facility by the end of the third quarter this year and
shift the plant's production to India and Indonesia, it said.
"This decision will enable the optimisation of the
production capacity in Asia, improve the company's fixed cost
structure and strengthen its long-term competitiveness,"
Frigoglass said in a statement.
The company has been facing financial difficulties as lower
demand for its products in Eastern Europe and Nigeria as well as
tough conditions in Russia have taken their toll.
In March, it agreed with its creditors to extend revolving
credit facilities to the end of March 2017, with the support of
its largest shareholder, Truad Verwaltungs AG, which has
committed to provide a 30 million euros ($33.4 million) loan.
Frigoglass will keep its commercial and customer service
operation in China.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)