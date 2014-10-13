Oct 13 Frigoglass Sa

* Says to explore strategic options for its glass operations

* Says has been approached by a variety of investors expressing their interest

* Says options include joint ventures, minority participations or even full acquisition of the business

* Says no assurances can be given that company will enter into any transactions as a result of this process Source text: bit.ly/1z3ycyL

