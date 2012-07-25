BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects quarter in first paragraph)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco said on Wednesday net profit in the second quarter jumped from a previous loss, boosted by foreign exchange bets and a lower loss from metals hedges.
Earnings rose to 299 million pesos ($22 million) in the second quarter of 2012, up from a 325 million peso loss in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Minera Frisco said revenues in the quarter were 2.29 billion pesos. ($1=13.3396 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded