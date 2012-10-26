UPDATE 1-Telefonica promises customers more control of own data
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco posted a net profit for the third quarter on Friday, helped by gains in foreign exchange forwards and lower losses in metals derivatives.
Frisco earned 1.179 billion pesos ($91.7 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 196 million pesos a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to 1.906 billion pesos. The company cited lower gold, silver and zinc output and prices.
Frisco shares closed at 52.83 pesos on Thursday.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.