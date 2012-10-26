MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco posted a net profit for the third quarter on Friday, helped by gains in foreign exchange forwards and lower losses in metals derivatives.

Frisco earned 1.179 billion pesos ($91.7 million) in the July-September period, compared with a loss of 196 million pesos a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to 1.906 billion pesos. The company cited lower gold, silver and zinc output and prices.

Frisco shares closed at 52.83 pesos on Thursday.