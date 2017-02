MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Frisco said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 387 percent compared to the same quarter in 2010.

Frisco reported a profit of 712.3 million pesos ($51 million) in the October to December period, up from 146.2 million pesos in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1=13.9725 pesos at end Dec) (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Alden Bentley)