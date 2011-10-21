* Q2 profit 155 mln pesos vs 400 mln pesos yr earlier
* Q2 revenue up 13 pct
Oct 21 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining
company Frisco (MFRISCOA1.MX) said on Friday its third-quarter
net profit fell more than 61 percent, hurt by losses on futures
contracts and higher interest payments.
Frisco reported a profit of 155 million pesos ($11 million)
in the July to September period, down from 400 million pesos in
the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to 2.185 billion pesos from 1.933
billion pesos in the year earlier quarter.
Slim, the world's richest man, controls a financial empire
built on telecommunications companies that has expanded into
retail, banking, construction firms, real estate and mining.
He spun off Frisco shares at the beginning of the year.
($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end-Sept)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)