Oct 21 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Frisco (MFRISCOA1.MX) said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell more than 61 percent, hurt by losses on futures contracts and higher interest payments.

Frisco reported a profit of 155 million pesos ($11 million) in the July to September period, down from 400 million pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to 2.185 billion pesos from 1.933 billion pesos in the year earlier quarter.

Slim, the world's richest man, controls a financial empire built on telecommunications companies that has expanded into retail, banking, construction firms, real estate and mining.

He spun off Frisco shares at the beginning of the year. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end-Sept) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)