* Announced on Monday changes in management and supervisory board of Da Vinci Luxury AG

* Said Hendrik Klein was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Ingo Voigt was appointed Vice-Chairman

* Said Hans-Eberhard Volkmann stepped down from the Management Board of Da Vinci Luxury AG as of Sept. 15

* Said Oliver Maass and Joost Swensson resigned from Supervisory Board of Da Vinci Luxury AG for personal reasons

